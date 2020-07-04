BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County health officials are reporting more deaths related to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The total deaths reported so far is 39.

Erie County has a total of 1,234 confirmed cases. More than 900 are currently in isolation. In addition, 203 people are in the hospital, 114 of those are in ICU. At this time 108 patients have an airway assist.

Erie County officials say 234 people have recovered so far.

