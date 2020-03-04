BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two more people have died in Erie County from coronavirus, according to the county's map on Friday afternoon, bringing the total to 21.

As of 2:45 p.m. Friday, the county reported two more deaths, and the number of confirmed cases climbed to 802. The number of people who have recovered is now 131.

At the end of the day Thursday, Erie County reported 19 deaths, 734 cases, and 101 people who had recovered.

333 cases in Buffalo

130 in Amherst/Williamsville

57 in Cheektowaga/Sloan

46 in Hamburg/Blasdell

46 in Tonawanda/Kenmore

32 in West Seneca

24 in Lancaster/Village

22 in Clarence

21 in Orchard Park/Village

14 in Aurora/East Aurora

14 in Grand Island

14 in Elma

13 in Alden/Village

8 in Lackawanna

6 in Evans/Angola

4 in North Collins/Village

4 in City of Tonawanda

2 in Newstead/Akron

2 in Wales

2 in Concord/Springville

2 in Boston

2 in Holland

1 in Brant/Farnham

1 in Colden

1 in Eden

