BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two more people have died in Erie County from coronavirus, according to the county's map on Friday afternoon, bringing the total to 21.
As of 2:45 p.m. Friday, the county reported two more deaths, and the number of confirmed cases climbed to 802. The number of people who have recovered is now 131.
At the end of the day Thursday, Erie County reported 19 deaths, 734 cases, and 101 people who had recovered.
- 333 cases in Buffalo
- 130 in Amherst/Williamsville
- 57 in Cheektowaga/Sloan
- 46 in Hamburg/Blasdell
- 46 in Tonawanda/Kenmore
- 32 in West Seneca
- 24 in Lancaster/Village
- 22 in Clarence
- 21 in Orchard Park/Village
- 14 in Aurora/East Aurora
- 14 in Grand Island
- 14 in Elma
- 13 in Alden/Village
- 8 in Lackawanna
- 6 in Evans/Angola
- 4 in North Collins/Village
- 4 in City of Tonawanda
- 2 in Newstead/Akron
- 2 in Wales
- 2 in Concord/Springville
- 2 in Boston
- 2 in Holland
- 1 in Brant/Farnham
- 1 in Colden
- 1 in Eden
