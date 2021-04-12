Erie County reports 12 people died from COVID-19 on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The latest numbers provided by Erie County show 12 more people have now succumbed to COVID-19.
County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the deaths occurred Thursday.
In addition, 353 people are currently in Erie County hospitals being treated for the virus (down 5), 69 are in the ICU (up 1) and 46 are on an airway assist (up 2). Fifty-two percent of the patients were aged 64 and under.
Of the 353 hospitalized, 231 were not fully vaccinated (65%), 51 of 69 ICU patients were not fully vaccinated (74%) and 35 of 46 patients with an airway assist were not fully vaccinated (76%).