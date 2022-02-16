Erie County reminds residents they offer free rapid COVID-19 testing

Erie County has updated its procedures to make rapid COVID-19 available to any resident that requests one, regardless if they are symptomatic, or asymptomatic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is reminding residents that they can get free COVID-19 testing.

The County has updated its procedures to make rapid COVID-19 available to any resident that requests one, regardless if they are symptomatic, asymptomatic or known COVID exposure.

“Between our Public Health Lab and our rapid test equipment at our 608 William Street clinic and the Erie County Emergency Operations and Training Center on Broadway, our department has a robust capacity to provide free, accessible COVID-19 testing,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein in a released statement. “Anyone who calls or walks in for COVID-19 testing may choose between our two test options. The COVID-19 PCR test is the most sensitive and most specific, and we provide the results within 1-3 business days. Or, the rapid COVID-19 test offers results in 15 minutes.”

The rapid COVID-19 testing is also available for travelers who require a negative test prior to their departure or arriving back to Erie County after travel.

People visiting loved ones in a nursing home or long-term facility in Erie County can also access the free testing.

Residents showing COVID-19 symptoms may opt for the rapid test, or the PCR test. The PCR test also screens for other respiratory illnesses including: influenza A, influenza B and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).