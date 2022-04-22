ECDOH: Erie County now at 'high' COVID-19 community level

According to Thursday's report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Erie County has met indicators for a "high" COVID-19 level.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) announced Friday that Erie County has reached a "high" COVID-19 level.

According to Thursday's report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Erie County has met indicators for a "high" COVID-19 level. The ECDOH says this level is based off the new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over seven days, as well as the new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and the percent of staffed inpatient beds that are occupied by patients with COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, 79 patients were in Erie County hospitals with COVID-19. The county reports that 31 of those patients were admitted to the hospital due to COVID.

In result of the "high" COVID-19 level, the ECDOH is sharing safety recommendations from the CDC to prevent further spread. The prevention strategies include:

Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions (e.g., testing) Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing) Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies

If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease consider self-testing to detect infection before contact consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.

ECDOH confirmed 658 new COVID-19 cases for April 21, and 3,427 total cases over the past 7 days.

Total new cases per 100,000 Erie County residents over the past 7 days: 359.

Total cases through April 21: 222,230. Positivity rate was 18.2%. 7-day positivity rate was 17.0%. /1 pic.twitter.com/Ib3ueGVdwa — Erie County Department of Health 😷 (@ECDOH) April 22, 2022

"These recommendations are basic protective measures that we are all familiar with at this point in the pandemic," said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. "Our department has walk-in rapid and PCR COVID-19 diagnostic testing available six days a week and regular COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Our COVID-19 ‘Test to Treat’ program, introduced last week, can connect eligible, symptomatic people who have a positive COVID-19 test result from our testing sites with a prescription antiviral medication that reduces the risk of serious illness."

She added, "There is currently a good community pharmacy supply of COVID-19 antiviral medication in Erie County. Individuals 12 years of age or older weighing at least 88 lbs. with a positive COVID-19 test and who are at high risk for progression to severe disease should talk to their primary care provider or an urgent care center about antiviral medication."