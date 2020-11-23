Erie County provides COVID-19 safe ways to celebrate Thanksgiving

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein provided an update on COVID-19 efforts in Erie County on Monday, November 23.
The Erie County executive shared some coronavirus-safe ways to celebrate Thanksgiving this week.
Poloncarz has been outspoken on asking residents to adhere to the state guidelines and not having more than 10 people in your household this upcoming holiday season to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amongst families.
The county has shared the following different COVID-19 safe ways to celebrate Thanksgiving this year:
- Hold a virtual Thanksgiving meal
- Try a new recipe
- Play board games with people in your household
- Watch Thanksgiving Day parades, sports, or movies at home
- Find an outdoor activity or game to play outside
- Choose online shopping for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
- Prepare traditional dishes and deliver to family and neighbors (leave on porch)
Previously, Poloncarz said on Twitter: "No one is trying to cancel Thanksgiving, we all understand people want to spend time with their loved ones, these limits are in place to keep you safe."
Additionally, law enforcement officials across nine Western New York counties say that they have no intention of enforcing the Executive Order issued by Governor Andrew Cuomo limiting gatherings in private residences to 10 people or less.
WATCH: Law enforcement officials in nine WNY counites won't enforce Cuomo's 10 person limit on private gatherings