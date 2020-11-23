Erie County provides COVID-19 safe ways to celebrate Thanksgiving

Poloncarz has been outspoken on asking residents to adhere to the state guidelines and not having more than 10 people in your household.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein provided an update on COVID-19 efforts in Erie County on Monday, November 23.

The Erie County executive shared some coronavirus-safe ways to celebrate Thanksgiving this week.

Poloncarz has been outspoken on asking residents to adhere to the state guidelines and not having more than 10 people in your household this upcoming holiday season to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amongst families.

The county has shared the following different COVID-19 safe ways to celebrate Thanksgiving this year:

Hold a virtual Thanksgiving meal

Try a new recipe

Play board games with people in your household

Watch Thanksgiving Day parades, sports, or movies at home

Find an outdoor activity or game to play outside

Choose online shopping for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Prepare traditional dishes and deliver to family and neighbors (leave on porch)

Previously, Poloncarz said on Twitter: "No one is trying to cancel Thanksgiving, we all understand people want to spend time with their loved ones, these limits are in place to keep you safe."