ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — On Thursday, Erie County updated the community on COVID-19. As of noon, there were 166 total positive cases in the county; this includes tests done by LabCorp and Quest.

There has been two deaths linked to COVID-19 in Erie County. Nine people have recovered and the county currently has 155 people in isolation. Two people have died.

As of Wednesday night, 31 people are hospitalized in local hospitals for COVID-19.

Dr. Gale Burstein , the Erie County Health Comissioner, says current hospitals are below capacity but she expects the need for hospitalizations will increase, and that local hospitals are doing what they can to increase capacity.

Burstein answered several questions asked by 2 On Your Side, including how many people are waiting for a test and the presumptive number of cases.

Burstein says that about 20 to 40 people are being tested everyday, and the laboratory turn around is currently 24 to 48 hours. She added that they're not sure what the backlog is now, but they've caught up to the point where tests take only a day or two.

In regards to the presumptive number of cases, Burstein says that people should assume that there is probably someone that you will come into contact with that has COVID-19.

She added that based on current medical estimates, it is believed 50 to 80 percent of the population could become infected with COVID-19 by the end of the pandemic, although she is hopeful that the current non-pharmaceutical interventions will help reduce the amount of people who will be infected.

Burstein is currently unsure of when they will receive the federal testing supplies.

County testing is currently restricted to healthcare workers, people who can expose healthcare workers (patients), people in who live congregant settings, first responders and others who are at the highest risk.

Here are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 broken down by communities as of 3 p.m. Thursday:

54 Confirmed in Buffalo

45 Confirmed in Amherst/Williamsville

9 Confirmed in Clarence

8 Confirmed in Hamburg/Blasdell

7 Confirmed in West Seneca

7 Confirmed in Tonawanda/Kenmore

6 Confirmed in Cheektowaga/Sloan

5 Confirmed in Orchard Park/Village

4 Confirmed in Lancaster/Village

4 Confirmed in Grand Island

3 Confirmed in Evans/Angola

3 Confirmed in North Collins/Village

2 Confirmed in Aurora/East Aurora

2 Confirmed in City of Tonawanda

2 Confirmed in Alden/Village

2 Confirmed in Elma

1 Confirmed in Lackawanna

1 Confirmed in Holland

1 Confirmed in Concord/Springville

Erie County additionally recommended that those in need of mental health services contact Crisis Services at 716-834-3131.

