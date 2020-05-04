BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of COVID-19 in Erie County topped 1,000 on Sunday.

There were 112 new positive results since Saturday night, bringing the total to 1,057. No one has died since Saturday, when three new deaths were announced. The total deaths from COVID-19 is 26 in Erie County.

So far, 167 confirmed cases have recovered, 864 people are in isolation with positive test results, and 1,980 people are in quarantine due to a suspected case or being a close contact with a positive case.

As of Saturday night, 201 people were hospitalized, with 105 people in ICUs, and 99 of those people were on airway assist.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says that based on current available data approximately 50 percent of all patients are in ICUs, and on average, 90 percent of ICU cases need airway assist.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more information becomes available.

