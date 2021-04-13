Erie County plan: No vaccine = no entry for Buffalo Bills, Sabres games

Under the county's plan, all fans and staff in attendance at a Bills or Sabres game would be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Anyone planning on attending a Buffalo Bills or Buffalo Sabres game later this year may have to be vaccinated for COVID-19 first.

During Erie County's weekly COVID-19 briefing, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz discussed a plan to allow full attendance at both Bills and Sabres games. Poloncarz says the county supports returning all fans to Highmark Stadium and the KeyBank Center this fall; however, under the county's plan, all fans and staff would be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

"I want to see that stadium full," Poloncarz said. "I know the Bills want to see that stadium full. We want to return fans to the stadium."

Poloncarz says the county is working with the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres to ensure the safety of those attending the games.

Under this plan, mass testing will not be required in order to buy a ticket, instead attendees will be required to provide proof of vaccination. Poloncarz says this can be done by using the state's "Excelsior Pass" app.

"Our goal is to have a 100 percent full house for the Bills and Sabres starting in the fall," Poloncarz said. "And that's ensuring everybody who enters that facility - the fans the staff are fully vaccinated."

