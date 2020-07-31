Erie County percent positive rate increases by 1.2% in one day

Erie County's percent positive rate was 0.6 percent on Wednesday and 1.8 percent on Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County's percent positive rate hit almost 2 percent on Thursday, when the day before it was below 1 percent.

The percent positive rate is measured for each day, based on how many positive tests come back positive out of the total amount of tests completed for that day.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that for Thursday, the County Department of Health tested 3,125 people. Of those people, 56 new cases were identified. This brings Thursday's percent positive rate to 1.8 percent.

This marked a difference of 1.2 percent from the day before.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health had received 3,898 diagnostic tests, and identified 23 new cases for that day. This brought Wednesday's percent positive rate to 0.6 percent.

Poloncarz also shared that 8,365 people in Erie County have tested positive for coronavirus throughout course of the pandemic.