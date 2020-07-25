Erie County percent positive rate drops for second straight day

That rate dropped to 1.1 percent of cases coming back positive on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The percent positive rate in Erie County continued to drop for a second day this week on Friday.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, the percent positive rate had spiked by 0.7 percent to 1.7 percent, then decreased to 1.4 percent on Thursday.

That rate dropped to 1.1 percent of cases coming back positive on Friday.

There were 2,898 people were tested for COVID-19 on Friday, and 31 new cases were discovered. There have now been 8,161 cases of COVID-19 in Erie County since the start of the pandemic, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

According to the Office of the Governor, one Erie County resident died on Friday from COVID-19.