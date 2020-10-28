Erie County plans on issuing mandatory mask mandate for schools

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that counties in New York State are now allowed to require that mask mandates be extended at all times in schools.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Young people continue to be those with the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases throughout Erie County.

For the week ending October 24, those in the 0-19 and 20-29 age groups made up nearly 43 percent of those who tested positive for the virus. Based on those numbers, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz believes most of the cases are school related.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that counties in New York State are now allowed to require that mask mandates be extended at all times in both public and private schools.

During the press conference, Erie County officials say they plan on issuing a mandatory mask mandate for all schools in the county. Poloncarz says most schools, with the exception of some private schools, already mandate mask wearing. He said county officials will consult with school superintendents about what a mask order would entail, and expects to release details of the order by the beginning of next week.

It is the season for non-covid viruses as well so many people are getting tested. Scheduling is done on first come first serve basis. pic.twitter.com/3DlRUhW8RO — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) October 28, 2020

As of October 26, 47 percent of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Western New York region are in Erie County, while 53 percent are in the other four counties. Poloncarz says the number of hospitalizations outside Erie County are the highest since early June and very concerning.

The Western New York region is made up of Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany counties.

For the week ending October 24, the highest percentage of positive cases in Erie County, 6.6 percent, came from the 14212 zip code. Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says contact tracing has shown more than half of the cases are associated with just a few households and not related to community spread.

Since October 19, four Erie County residents have died, two in the hospital, two in nursing homes.