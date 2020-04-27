BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County is in need of money due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and they're asking the federal government for help.

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, Erie County Comptroller Stefan I. Mychajliw, Jr., Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard, Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns, Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April N.M. Baskin, Legislature Majority Leader Timothy Meyers, and Legislature Minority Leader Joseph C. Lorigo teamed up to send a letter to Senators Mitch McConnell and Charles Schumer asking the government to pass legislature that would provide money for the county.

Erie County has received $160 million as part of the CARES ACT State and Local Stabilization fund. The funding is being used to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

County leaders say they need further assistance from the federal government to recover from what they "project to be the worst economic climate in the county's history."

The letter states Erie County will face a budget shortfall of nearly $198 million, which they say exceeds the county's entire discretionary budget by over $50 million. The county says they also expect cuts in New York State aid.

In addition to more funding, they're also requesting the federal government amend prior legislation to allow the county to use the $160 million in a "flexible manner."

You can read the full letter here:

