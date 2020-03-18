BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County officials announced one new positive coronavirus test result during a news conference Wednesday evening.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said testing would continue into the night.
According to the work of epidemiologists, they pinpointed some locations where people who were symptomatic and tested positive in recent cases revealed on Tuesday had traveled:
- March 10, WestJet Airlines, Flight 4, London to Toronto, arriving at 11:10 a.m.
- March 10, United Flight 4233, Chicago to Buffalo, arriving at 8:30 p.m.
- March 11, WellNow Urgent Care on Transit Road in East Amherst
- March 11, Larkin Center, 701 Seneca Street, at 3:17 p.m.
- March 11, the U.S. courthouse in downtown Buffalo at midday
- March 14, Wegmans in Blasdell from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
- March 14, Bed, Bath & Beyond at McKinley Mall at 7:30 p.m.
- March 14, Best Buy in Williamsville at 8:15 p.m.
- March 15, Orangetheory Fitness at McKinley Mall at 11:30 a.m.
- March 15, Walmart in Niagara Falls Boulevard in North Tonawanda at 1 p.m.
- March 15, Walmart in Niagara Falls Boulevard in East Amherst at 1 p.m.
- March 16, Target in Niagara Falls Boulevard in East Amherst at 1 p.m.
An emergency child care task force, set up by the state, said Erie County is coordinating with families to help provide day care.
Several New York State child care laws will also be suspended, allowing the families of first responders to get daycare, often free of charge, for children ages 5 to 12, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The state is also reaching out to colleges and universities to gauge possible housing solutions.
Poloncarz stressed that families not use daycare when there are parents who are working from home.
Coronavirus symptoms
The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.
But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.
The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.
Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...
- The air by coughing or sneezing
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.
Help stop the spread of coronavirus
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Eat and sleep separately from your family members
- Use different utensils and dishes
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.
- If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.