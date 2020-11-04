BUFFALO, N.Y. — Daniel Neaverth, the Commissioner of Erie County's Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago.

“I think I’m the classic example of someone that followed everything to the letter ... making sure that I wasn’t exposing myself to the unknown and I still managed to somehow contract the coronavirus," he said Friday.

Throughout the whole process, he was quarantined in his home but continued working remotely.

“You obviously have people that are concerned for you and wish the best for you, while at the same time understand that we have a job that we have to do. There’s people that are relying on us," Neaverth said.

Neaverth explained he experienced a wide range of symptoms, starting with a fever, then a complete loss of smell. He told 2 On Your Side his wife ended up coming down with all the same symptoms.

He describes the experience, which lasted for about seven or eight days, as a cycle of ups and downs.

“Best case scenario, it’s like a flu, and you haven’t had the flu shot. So you go from feeling pretty terrible, to having a really good day, thinking you’re over the hump," Neaverth said. "Maybe later that day or the next day you start to feel as if a truck hit you, and then after you work your way through that you have a day where you feel really good."

He said he had cleared COVID protocol more than a week ago, but he's remaining cautious.

His message to the community is to take this seriously and do everything you possibly can to keep yourself and others healthy.

“People that are throwing caution to the wind and are not social distancing and think that they’re invincible -- I consider myself a very healthy person, it still impacted me. It didn’t impact me anywhere near as bad as some of the folks out there that my heart breaks for but don’t be that person," Neaverth said.

