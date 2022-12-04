Erie County offers 'Test to Treat' option for prescribing COVID-19 treatment

Eligible people who test positive for COVID-19 at an ECDOH site may receive a Paxlovid prescription to treat the virus.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is offering a new option for treating people who test positive for COVID-19.

Beginning on Monday, people who test positive for COVID-19 at ECDOH testing sites will be offered a prescription for Paxlovid, a COVID-19 treatment, if they are eligible.

The antiviral drug is available under an U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization. It has been used to treat mild and moderate COVID-19 in patients over the age of 12 who have COVID-19 and are at high risk for progression to severe illness.

“Paxlovid is indicated for use as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19, and within five days of symptom onset,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein in a press release. “We have a process in place to screen people who tested COVID-19 positive at our sites to see if they meet the eligibility criteria to take this medication, and to send that prescription to their chosen pharmacy that dispenses Paxlovid.”

People who are eligible will be contacted within one business day for screening. If someone tests positive after noon on Friday or Saturday, they will be contacted the following Monday. The prescription will be sent to their pharmacy.

“Vaccination continues to be the primary prevention strategy to protect people from COVID-19 infection and illness,” Dr. Burstein said. “But as a secondary public health measure, we are glad that our department can expand access to this treatment option, which can reduce the risk of moderate or severe illness and hospitalization.”

Most private and public insurance plans cover the cost of the Paxlovid. People who are uninsured may be covered by the state, according to ECDOH.

The prescription is not available to students and school staff who receive a positive test result as part of the in-school testing program. People who test positive somewhere else should consult with their doctor to discuss treatment options.

People looking for additional "Test to Treat" locations can head to covid.org.

More information, including hours and locations for Erie County testing sites is available on the ECDOH website.