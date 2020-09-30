Erie County offering rapid COVID-19 testing to in-person students, school staff

Six 'ID Now' COVID-19 testing machines have been deployed in the north, south and central parts of the county.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In an effort to keep more students and staff in school, Erie County is now offering rapid COVID-19 testing that provides accurate test results in less than 15 minutes.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said six 'ID Now' rapid testing machines are now in service; two each in the north, south and central parts of Erie County. The ID NOW COVID-19 test is a rapid, molecular point-of-care test that can detect the virus in 13 minutes or less.

Any student from pre-K through grade 12 that are attending in-person classes and are symptomatic, as well as school staff that are symptomatic, are eligible for the test. Adults must bring ID to prove they are a school employee. Tests are available Monday through Friday and can be scheduled up to two days in advance by calling 858-2929. Appointments are taken on a first come, first served basis.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says they are seeing a slight increase in hospitalizations, especially among those between the ages of 45-55. However, those in their 20s are still the age group with the largest percent of positive test results for the virus. For the week ending on September 26, those in their 20s made up 25 percent of all positive cases. Overall in the past week, the county saw its percent positive drop from 1.8 percent to 1.6 percent.

More information on COVID-19 testing in Erie County can be found here.