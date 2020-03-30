BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has confirmed Monday that an eighth county resident has died from coronavirus (COVID-19).

Poloncarz and Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein held a press conference on Monday announcing that overall, the county has 443 positive cases of COVID-19, with 392 people still in isolation and 43 people who have recovered. There are currently 90 people in isolation.

Being "recovered" is being defined as at least seven days since the onset of illness, with the last three days of the illness being feeling better, and being fever free without taking fever reducers. Any essential employee returning to work after being deemed recovered will have to wear a mask for a week while at work.

Burstein emphasized that while the three most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath, people with the illness have also experienced fatigue or loss of smell/taste. They also may not present all three of the most common symptoms.

Burstein also advised people that are self isolating to stay in one room of the house, and if you need to go to a hospital or doctor, you should call ahead.

Poloncarz says he does not expect the county to hit its peak of cases until the end of April, although he hopes it is sooner.

There are currently no FDA approved over-the-counter or prescription medications to treat COVID-19, and there is currently no vaccine for the virus.

The FDA did approve emergency use of two anti-malarial drugs on COVID-19 patients

All major pharmacy chains in New York State are going to offer free home delivery of medication to reduce lines and visitors to the pharmacy.

Erie County has received masks, face shields, gowns, and gloves from the New York State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. Hospitals will receive 50% of the shipment, senior homes/nursing facilities will receive 25%, first responders will receive 15%, and 10% will go to "other" organizations.

The Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, which provides nutrition to pregnant women, new mothers, and children. Newly unemployed people may now be eligible for this program and can apply for it through Catholic Charities.

Burstein again addressed face masks, explaining that surgical masks are not fully protective, but can reduce risk of illness.

