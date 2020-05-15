BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County's health department posts a lot of numbers concerning coronavirus on its website.

However, the county, several weeks ago, stopped posting information on recoveries, which could provide at least one measure as to how serious the virus may become to most who get it.

The topic came up when County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein appeared at a virtual Zoom meeting Wednesday of the of the county legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee.

“We actually do not track that, said Burstein, when asked by a lawmaker if she could provide information on the number of county residents who have recovered from the virus.

Burstein explained that the county stopped tracking recoveries several weeks ago, after the number of confirmed cases began to rise significantly.

“It changed because we had so many cases, we couldn't devote people to call every single case every day, twice a day," she said. “It just became overwhelming, so we since we are not monitoring those people like we used to (when there were relatively few cases) we don’t have the data on the number recovered."

Although, according to Burstein, it’s not that hard to figure out to some degree.

“There is a kind of quick and dirty way we can estimate the number of people who are in recovery,” she said. “If people don’t die, then that means they’ve recovered … you take the number of positive cases and subtract the number of deaths."

Lower percentage of positives

On a more positive note, you might recall that health officials used to consistently remind the public that the more tests that are given, the more positive cases you will have.

That’s still true, but not to the degree it once was.

"We have not only had an increasing number of tests each week in our community, but also the proportion of tests that are positive is decreasing," Burstein said.

According to Burstein, on April 4, 28 percent of all tests given in Erie County came back positive for coronavirus.

By last week, the percentage of positive results was running at about 12 percent.

The percentage of positives overall since testing began currently stands at 18 percent.

It should be noted, however, that in the earlier days of the pandemic tests were only given to those who were either displaying symptoms, had traveled to a place of an outbreak, or had reason to believe they had come into close contact with an infected person.

