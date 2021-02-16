Erie County new positive COVID-19 cases have declined 4 weeks in a row

As of February 13, there were 138 fewer cases, down 6 percent from the previous week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County continues to drop.

As of February 13, the number of new positive cases has now declined four weeks in a row, with 138 fewer cases, (6 percent) since the previous week.

The West Seneca zip code 14224 currently has the highest number of new cases with 130. Hamburg 14075 and the Amherst/Williamsville/Clarence 14221 zip code round out the top three.

Currently there are 280 COVID-19 patients in Western New York, 230 of them are in Erie County hospitals. Sadly there have been three additional deaths.

As cases continue to drop, the number of vaccines being administered continues to rise. As of Monday, February 15, the Erie County Health Department has given out 20,586 first doses and 14, 935 second doses.

Through February 11, more than 10 percent of Erie County residents have now gotten a first dose and greater than 4 percent have received a second dose.