Erie County: New COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over seven days drops below 100

At 91 news cases per 100,000 residents, Erie County is now considered in a “substantial” category of COVID-19 risk, down from a “high” level of COVID-19 risk.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The news continues to be good in Erie County's on-going battle against the coronavirus.

The Erie County Health Department announced that as of Thursday, May 13, the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days has dropped to below 100 to 91.

“Dropping below that ‘100 cases’ threshold shows that our county is on the right path in reducing the number of daily cases, which in turn will mean fewer hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “We know how to keep that momentum going: vaccination for all who are eligible, including youth ages 12 to 15 years old, and continued public health preventive measures.”

For Thursday, May 13, the county reported 118 new COVID cases, for a total of 836 new cases in the past seven days.

Erie County officials say this decrease in community transmission may signal operational changes for area schools and school districts, based on current New York State (NYS) guidance.