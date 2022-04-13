Erie County moves to 'medium' COVID-19 Community Levels category

The county has been classified in the "low" CDC risk category for COVID transmission since the beginning of March.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, the Erie County Department of Health shared that a recent increase in COVID-19 cases has pushed the county into the "medium" category for the CDC's COVID-19 Community Levels.

The county dropped to the "low" category in early March, which prompted Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz to end the County's State of Emergency.

ECDOH reports there have been 219 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days as of April 12. A case rate at over 200 per 100,000 people puts the county in the medium category.

Additionally, ECDOH reports there were 443 new cases on April 12, and a total of 2,090 cases for the past seven days.

People living in communities in the CDC’s “medium” category are encouraged to practice individual- and household-level prevention behaviors, including: