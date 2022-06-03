CDC: Erie County now at 'medium' COVID-19 level

The county had been in a 'high COVID-19 level' since April 22 following an increase in cases in the region.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) shared that COVID-19 cases in the county have gone down enough to move into the "medium" category for the CDC's COVID-19 Community Levels.

In addition, Chautauqua County had reported a 'high' COVID-19 level last month, but they are now listed by the CDC as having a 'medium' COVID-19 level.

Other counties in the Western New York region are either listed as medium or low COVID-19 levels.

For the first time since April 22, Erie County has moved OUT of the high transmission risk category for COVID & into MEDIUM, according to @CDCgov.



This is due to big drop in new cases.



Experts say we should see a significant drop in hospitalizations soon as well.@WGRZ pic.twitter.com/HoHIqTWYim — Michael Wooten (@wgrzMichael) June 3, 2022

People living in communities in the CDC’s “medium” category are encouraged to practice individual and household-level prevention behaviors, including: