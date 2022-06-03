CDC: Erie County now at 'medium' COVID-19 level

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) shared that COVID-19 cases in the county have gone down enough to move into the "medium" category for the CDC's COVID-19 Community Levels.
The county had been in a 'high COVID-19 level' since April 22 following an increase in cases in the region.
In addition, Chautauqua County had reported a 'high' COVID-19 level last month, but they are now listed by the CDC as having a 'medium' COVID-19 level.
Other counties in the Western New York region are either listed as medium or low COVID-19 levels.
People living in communities in the CDC’s “medium” category are encouraged to practice individual and household-level prevention behaviors, including:
- If you are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease, talk to your health care provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions (e.g., testing).
- If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact or consider wearing a mask when indoors with them.
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
- Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.
- Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.
- If you are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease, have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing) and talk to your health care provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies.