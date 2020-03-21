BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Medical Center is asking for help in protecting the people there who help heal others.

Specifically, ECMC is looking for more personal protection equipment for its caregivers. Officials there say they have two or three weeks of supplies available at the moment.

ECMC established a COVID-19 task force and command center operation in early March to address the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are taking every step to conserve (personal protection equipment) equipment," ECMC said in a statement Saturday.

"We have identified (personal protection equipment) suppliers and have placed orders for additional supplies. Without guarantees of their delivery date, we are asking for donations of masks."

ECMC is seeking any N95 and Non-N95 mask donations, and N95 masks that are in high need include 3M, 1860 model, sizes regular and small.

To contact ECMC, contact hospitalcommandcenter@ecmc.edu or call 716-898-3844.

