Poloncarz: Shipments of COVID-19 vaccine delayed due to weather

The Erie County Executive says the county is hoping to get new doses in by midweek.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Due to extreme weather, shipments of COVID-19 vaccines have been delayed, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Poloncarz says because of this delay, shipments from New York to providers in Western New York, such as the Erie County Department of Health, will also be delayed.

At this time, the county does not schedule first dose appointments of the COVID-19 vaccine until it has the doses in stock. Poloncarz says the county is hoping to get new doses in by midweek.

When those doses arrive, Poloncarz says the Erie County Department of Health will continue rescheduling appointments that were canceled in January. Poloncarz added that the department of health hopes to finish the remaining January appointments with the next shipment of doses.

Once those appointments are complete, the county will then start taking new first dose appointments.