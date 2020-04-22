ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says due the coronavirus pandemic, 911 protocols have changed for certain calls, because every contact for first responders risks potential exposure to COVID-19.

With these new protocols, callers are asked to listen carefully to instructions from the dispatcher. The caller may be instructed to meet officers outside. Poloncarz says callers may also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

Poloncarz also announced in a news conference Wednesday afternoon that 911 calls are down by about 10 percent in Erie County.

Poloncarz says that crime has also decreased across the county. He added that domestic violence arrests have not increased during this time; however, there has been an increase in calls to domestic violence hotlines.

During the press conference the county executive reminded the public that if you have a serious emergency you should call 911. Poloncarz added that if you are in immediate danger, you can also text 911 and law enforcement will respond.

Any questions about coronavirus or health related calls should be referred to the COVID-19 information line at (716) 858-2929.

Any general information can be accessed by calling 311 if you're in the City of Buffalo or 211 if you are outside the city.

