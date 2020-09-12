Erie County Legislators Ed Rath, Frank Todaro test positive for COVID-19

Erie County Legislators Ed Rath, Frank Todaro both released statements to 2 On Your Side late Tuesday night.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Legislators Ed Rath and Frank Todaro have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Both released statements to 2 On Your Side late Tuesday night, and we've been told that both Rath and Todaro are working out their quarantine plans with families at this time.

Rath said in a statement that he noticed a "diminished sense of taste" during dinner Monday night and got tested based on his primary care physician's recommendation. Rath says he feels fine, but is following the advice of his physician as well as public health experts and is quarantining at home.

Todaro says he feels well and isn't showing symptoms, adding that he took a COVID-19 test Tuesday out of an abundance of caution. He says he is "taking this very seriously" and plans on following quarantine protocols.

Rath released the following statement:

“Last night while having dinner I noticed a diminished sense of taste. At the advice of my primary care physician I got tested for the coronavirus and tested positive. I feel fine, but I am following the advice of my physician and public health experts and quarantining at home. Fortunately I am able to continue both my public and private sector work at home where I can quarantine and keep a safe distance from my family. I urge everyone to take this virus seriously. I have been social distancing, wearing my mask and keeping a low profile. Despite precautions, people are still at risk. I encourage everyone to continue to wear your masks and social distance.”

Todaro released the following statement: