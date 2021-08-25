Erie County Legislator opposes universal mask mandate

Legislator Todaro's resolution stresses the importance of leaving decisions regarding masks up to individual school districts.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro is introducing a resolution opposing County Executive Poloncarz’s universal mask mandate for schools throughout Erie County.

The guidance was released on August 23, 2021, and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein says their goal is to return all students to in-person learning.

Under this guidance, masks will be required while indoors for all individuals 2 years old and older regardless of vaccination status. This includes classrooms, non-classroom settings, and buses.

Now, Legislator Todaro's resolution stresses the importance of leaving decisions regarding masks up to individual school districts. Many parents in the district Legislator Todaro represents have expressed frustration with the universal mandate announced earlier this week.