Erie County: Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine first-dose appointments available

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot, hundreds of new first-dose appointments are available Monday and Tuesday in Erie County.

The county's health department made the announcement on Twitter Sunday night.

Appointments can be made at the KeyBank Center (Monday, Tuesday) and the SUNY Erie Community College north (Tuesday) and south (Monday) campuses.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz also said a pop-up clinic will be held at the Bethesda World Harvest Church on Monday.

On Friday, the Erie County health department said nearly 39 percent of its residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The county says 354,676 residents (38.6 percent) have had one dose, while 228,096 residents (24.8 percent) have completed the vaccine series.

Those numbers are based on information provided by the New York State Department of Health.