ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Seven locations across Erie County are giving away masks Saturday morning. Each location will distribute 1,000 masks starting at 11 a.m. while supplies last.

Masks will be distributed at the following locations:

True Bethel Baptist Church located at 907 East Ferry Street

Delavan Grider Community Center located at 977 East Delavan Avenue

BPS Build Academy located at 340 Fougeron Street

Paramount Lodge located at Jefferson Plaza

Friendship Baptist Church located at 402 Clinton Street

New Direction Fellowship located at Kensington and Bailey

Broadway old Kmart parking lot, the True Bethel mobile clothing bus

