Erie County hospitalizations are shooting up, trending younger in age

"Nearly 50 percent of people in the hospital with COVID-19 were 64 and younger over the past week," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gail Burstein provided an update into the county's COVID-19 progress Monday afternoon.

During the update, Poloncarz provided an update into the hospitalizations in the county stating that they are, "shooting up," adding that the people who are being hospitalized with COVID-19 are trending younger in age.

New York State reported Monday, November 16 that the total number of people hospitalized with the virus in the region increased by 28 people over the weekend. The total number of hospitalized patients on Sunday was 175. The last time it was that high was on May 22.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gail Burstein also provided insight and data regarding COVID-19 in Erie County during the briefing.

"We are seeing an exponential rise of positive COVID-19 tests," Burstein said.

Burstein provided the following COVID related statistics:

Thirty-one percent of all Erie County COVID-19 cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, have been reported in the last four weeks

Sixteen percent of all Erie County COVID-19 cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, have been reported were just in the past week.

Poloncarz and Burstein also stated that Erie County is experiencing a rise in cases from schools and COVID-19 related deaths in the county. There were nine new COVID related deaths in the county on Sunday, according to New York State.