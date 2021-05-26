Erie County holding more COVID-19 vaccine clinics at schools

Appointments are suggested; however, walk-ins will be welcome.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is continuing to partner with local schools to get teenagers vaccinated for COVID-19.

Five vaccine clinics will take place over the next week at five different schools in Erie County, providing the Pfizer vaccine for anyone between the ages of 12-17 years old. For those 18 years old or older, the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.

The Erie County Department of Health notes that parental consent is required for anyone between the ages of 12-17 years old.

You can view the dates, times and locations of all vaccine clinics below:

May 27: Grand Island High School from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 3: Hamburg High School from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

June 3: City of Tonawanda High School from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

June 4: West Seneca East High School from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

June 5: West Hertel Academy (PS94) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments are suggested; however, walk-ins will be welcome at the vaccine clinics.

According to the Erie County Department of Health, more vaccine clinics will be posted online at http://erie.gov/vax.