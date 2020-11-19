Erie County hits new high in COVID-19 cases for a single day

The daily positivity rate in Erie County was 7.8% on Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein provided an update into the COVID-19 pandemic in Erie County on Thursday, November 19.

County Executive Poloncarz stated the county has seen a new record high for positive COVID-19 cases in a single day on Wednesday, with 651 new cases reported.

The daily positivity rate in Erie County was 7.8% on November 18.

"I am very worried about where we will be in the next few days," Poloncarz stated, adding that hospitalizations are close to what they were in April in Erie County. "There has been rapid increase in hospitalizations in the last few days."

There were 220 people admitted to Western New York hospitals as of Tuesday. The day before, there were 185 people in the hospitals with COVID-19.

For context, Poloncarz shared that there were 84 people in Erie County hospitals with COVID-19 on November 10, but within days that number increased to 179.

Hospital Data from March 2020 - present. Clearly the numbers are headed in the wrong direction. pic.twitter.com/4PQlPn3MXt — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 19, 2020

Dr. Burstein talked about staying healthy and monitoring mental health during these times. She urged people to get outside, practice deep breathing and pick up a hobby or an exercise, such as yoga.

We know this time is not easy for anyone. Be mindful of your mental health in addition to your physical health. #MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/HFrug79KNB — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 19, 2020

@markpoloncarz says “The second wave is here with a vengeance.” “I’m very fearful what we will see in the next two weeks.” “The numbers are very discouraging and could be a very dark time for our community.” @WGRZ — Scott Levin (@ScottLevinTV) November 19, 2020

