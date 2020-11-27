Erie County hits 9.9 percent COVID-19 positivity rate on Thanksgiving

Out of 6,265 COVID-19 tests reported to the county, 622 were new positives.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared an Erie County COVID-19 update on Friday with information from the Erie County Department of Health.

Poloncarz shared that Erie County saw a 9.9 percent COVID-19 positivity rate for Thanksgiving Day. The seven-day rolling average is 7.1 percent.

The Erie County Orange Zone had a seven-day 7.07 percent positivity rate on Thanksgiving Day and the Erie County Yellow Zone had a seven-day 6.93 percent positivity rate on Thanksgiving Day.

Poloncarz also shared that there were 24 additional COVID-19 related deaths this week through Thursday, November 26.

The total death count in Erie County is now 795, with 64 of those COVID-19 related deaths just in November, to date.