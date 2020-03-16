BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Health officials have announced new criteria for patients to be tested for coronavirus.

Patients who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19; fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc... now meets the criteria for COVID-19 testing through the Erie County Department of Health lab.

Residents who are experiencing these symptoms should contact their health care provider first.

The county executive also announced on his twitter page that the Childcare Resource Network provides free help in finding child care options for you and your family. Their website is http://wnychildren.org. You can also contact them at 716-877-6666 or by email parentservices@wnychildren.org.

The Erie County Department of Health announced Sunday night that four more positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

The cases include:

a man in his 30s who recently traveled from New York City;

a man in his 40s who recently traveled out of state;

a woman in her 30s who recently traveled out of state;

and a woman in her 20s who recently traveled from New York City.

All patients are currently in quarantine in a private residence. They are located in Amherst, Buffalo, Elma and Orchard Park (no particular order).

Prior to that, the county announced their first three cases in Buffalo, Clarence and Grand Island.

a man in his 30s who recently traveled from Westchester County;

a woman in her 30s who recently traveled out of state;

and a woman in her 30s who recently traveled to Italy.

All 7 people in quarantine are in isolation. Some people who may have been in contact with these people, but do not have symptoms, will be placed in quarantine.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gail Burstein gave locations of where those known confirmed cases might have traveled within WNY. She is asking all Erie County residents to self-monitor as they may have unknownly come in contact with someone who had the virus or in public places.

March 4: United Airline Flight 6028 from Austin-DC

March 4: United Airline Flight 4810 from DC-Buffalo

March 9: Amtrak Train #49 from NYC-Buffalo (arrived around midnight)

March 10: Walden Galleria (no time frame given)

March 11: Wegmans on Alberta Drive in Amherst around 12pm-12:30pm

March 12: Aldi Supermarket on Transit in Depew around 6:30pm

March 13: Rite Aid in Orchard Park around 7-8pm.