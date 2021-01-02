Erie County Health Department reports COVID-19 cluster at St. Francis High School

ATHOL SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Erie County Health Department is reporting a number of COVID-19 cases at St. Francis High School in Athol Springs.
Over the past four weeks, four staff members and 14 students have tested positive for the virus. As a result, all in-person classes have been suspended since last Wednesday, January 27 through this upcoming Sunday, February 7. In-person classes are expected to resume on Monday, February 8.
The Health Department says anyone associated with St. Francis should closely monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and consider getting tested 5-7 days following the last date they were at the school. The recommendation also includes anyone who came in contact with a St. Francis student or staff member during the past two weeks.
Appointments for testing can be scheduled through the ECDOH at 716-858-2929. Other testing sites can be found here.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear 2-14 days following exposure to the virus, and may include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.