Erie County Health Department reports COVID-19 cluster at St. Francis High School

ATHOL SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Erie County Health Department is reporting a number of COVID-19 cases at St. Francis High School in Athol Springs.

Over the past four weeks, four staff members and 14 students have tested positive for the virus. As a result, all in-person classes have been suspended since last Wednesday, January 27 through this upcoming Sunday, February 7. In-person classes are expected to resume on Monday, February 8.

The Health Department says anyone associated with St. Francis should closely monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and consider getting tested 5-7 days following the last date they were at the school. The recommendation also includes anyone who came in contact with a St. Francis student or staff member during the past two weeks.

Appointments for testing can be scheduled through the ECDOH at 716-858-2929. Other testing sites can be found here.