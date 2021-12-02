Erie County Health Department: More than 10% of county residents have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

ECDOH says more that four-percent of residents have now received both doses.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is encouraging news to report on the number of Erie County residents who have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Erie County Health Department (ECDOH) says more that ten-percent of county residents have gotten the first of two doses and more than four-percent have now gotten their second dose.

As of February 11, the NYSDOH Vaccine Tracker shows the WNY region has now administered 89-percent of vaccine through county, state, nursing home, hospital, pharmacy, and community sites. The WNY region includes Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

All 35 nursing homes in Erie County have completed first dose clinics.Twenty-four of them have completed second dose clinics. In total, as of February 10, 2,720 nursing home residents (70%) received both their first and second doses.