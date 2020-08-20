Erie County Health Department hiring contact tracers and health sanitarians

Erie County is looking to fill jobs to help in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus.
The county's Health Department is looking to hire contact tracers and public health sanitarians.
Two part-time and six full-time positions for investigating public health sanitarians are available in the Division of Environmental Health. Responsibilities include inspecting permitted facilities, septic/water systems for compliance with sanitary code and other local, state and federal regulations. Sanitarians also inspect for lead hazards.
The Office of Epidemiology is looking for contact tracers, assistant supervisors and supervisors. Contact tracers are responsible for calling close contacts of those diagnosed with COVID-19 to let them know they may have been exposed to the virus and provide information on isolation and quarantine. Excellent communication and organizational skills are preferred as well as proficiency with computer use, the ability to maintain confidentiality and completion of the John Hopkins Contact Tracing Program.
“Each of these positions is tied in to core functions of our COVID-19 response,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “We are seeking to build our capacity for contact tracing and enforcement of public health and safety regulations related to COVID-19 this fall.”
Information on these jobs, including how to apply and other openings within the Health Department can be found here.
