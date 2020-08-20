Erie County Health Department hiring contact tracers and health sanitarians

Jobs available are within the department's Division of Environmental Health and Office of Epidemiology

Erie County is looking to fill jobs to help in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus.

The county's Health Department is looking to hire contact tracers and public health sanitarians.

Two part-time and six full-time positions for investigating public health sanitarians are available in the Division of Environmental Health. Responsibilities include inspecting permitted facilities, septic/water systems for compliance with sanitary code and other local, state and federal regulations. Sanitarians also inspect for lead hazards.

The Office of Epidemiology is looking for contact tracers, assistant supervisors and supervisors. Contact tracers are responsible for calling close contacts of those diagnosed with COVID-19 to let them know they may have been exposed to the virus and provide information on isolation and quarantine. Excellent communication and organizational skills are preferred as well as proficiency with computer use, the ability to maintain confidentiality and completion of the John Hopkins Contact Tracing Program.

“Each of these positions is tied in to core functions of our COVID-19 response,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “We are seeking to build our capacity for contact tracing and enforcement of public health and safety regulations related to COVID-19 this fall.”

Information on these jobs, including how to apply and other openings within the Health Department can be found here.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk