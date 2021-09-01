Erie County Health Department adopts NYS's COVID-19 guidance for schools

Health officials say COVID-19 cases among K-12 grades in the county are higher than this time last year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health says they will adopt school guidance put out by the State Department of Health for grades K-12 in Erie County beginning Monday, September 27.

This decision comes after receiving feedback from school officials.

The county health department had originally adopted its own school guidance in August but wanted consistency between school districts in Western New York.

“The COVID-19 school guidance that our department issued remains a strong document with practical, common-sense recommendations for schools to maintain safe and healthy operations,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein in a released statement. “We hope that as school leaders look to NYSDOH guidance as a baseline, they maintain measures in our guidance document, especially since children’s health is at stake.” State regulations for mask-wearing in school settings and testing of school staff who cannot provide documentation of COVID-19 vaccination status remain unchanged.

“Our department has gone above and beyond the minimum to protect students in school settings,” said Dr. Burstein. “That is seen in the fact that we have a dedicated COVID-19 school team in our office of epidemiology – the only one that we know of in all of New York State. Additionally, we extended an offer for a test-through-quarantine option to a small set of influential district leaders, as a way to moderate the impact of quarantine. Unfortunately, that offer was dismissed by the district leaders.”

The county says it will support schools and districts to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread. The health department will coordinate COVID-19 screening testing, which has begun in some school districts. They will also provide PPE to schools next week and purchased COVID-19 antigen tests for schools to test unvaccinated staff.

Health officials say COVID-19 cases among K-12 grads in the county are higher than this time last year.

They say 194 cases confirmed for the week ending September 11 and 310 cases confirmed so far for the week ending September 18.

“Our limited data since the school year’s start show that COVID-19 cases among youth and adolescents are driving our overall increase in countywide cases,” Dr. Burstein explained. “We fully expect to see more COVID-19 cases among students and school staff, and continued clusters of cases within classrooms, buses, and sports teams. When those cases and outbreaks happen, we will direct our resources into appropriate contact tracing with support from schools and based on NYSDOH guidance,” she continued. The contact tracing standard for students in school settings defines a close contact as an individual within three feet of a COVID-19 case for 15 cumulative minutes or more within a 24-hour period while that case was infectious.

Erie County is currently working with the Akron School District after 17 students at the high school tested positive for COVID-19 The school is switching to fully remote learning starting next week.