Erie County health clinics to reopen following reduced services due to COVID-19

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Health Department announced services at both its Sexual Health and Family Planning clinics will resume later this month.

Services had been reduced and some referred to other community clinics as health department staff was needed to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

The county's Sexual Health clinic will reopen Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting March 16. Walk-in hours are from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The clinic accepts patients 12 years of age and older.

Cash, checks, credit card payments and most insurances are accepted. All testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) is confidential. No one is denied testing or treatment based on their ability to pay.

“Nationwide and here in Erie County, we have seen an increase in sexually transmitted infections, specifically gonorrhea and chlamydia,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “Just as with any communicable disease, we identify new cases with testing, notify sexual partners of their risk through contact tracing, and treat to eliminate infection or reduce the chance of long-term health and fertility complications.” She continued, “Our clinics are here for those who need us.”

The county's Family Planning clinic will reopen on Mondays, Wednesday and Thursdays starting March 22 with hours from 8:30 AM- 3:30 PM. Staff will help those who don't have insurance in receiving low-cost or free family planning services, as well as in applying for the New York State Family Planning Benefit Program. All insurances are accepted and all county residents are seen and treated regardless of their ability to pay.

The ECDOH PrEP/PEP Clinic offers Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), which is a daily pill that, when taken as directed, can greatly reduce the risk of getting HIV. This clinic also provides Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP), a treatment that can be given within 72 hours of a potential exposure to HIV. Appointments for the ECDOH PrEP Clinic are strongly encouraged.

Each of the clinics also offers free condoms, free Narcan, free syringes, and a medication/needle disposal kiosk, no questions asked.