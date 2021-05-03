x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Coronavirus

Erie County health clinics to reopen following reduced services due to COVID-19

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, prepares the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y. An ambitious goal of vaccinating 1 million New York City residents against COVID-19 in January was set Thursday by Mayor Bill de Blasio, who noted that meeting the target would require outside cooperation and the city dramatically increasing access. (Eduardo Munoz/Pool via AP, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Health Department announced services at both its Sexual Health and Family Planning clinics will resume later this month.

Services had been reduced and some referred to other community clinics as health department staff was needed to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

The county's Sexual Health clinic will reopen Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting March 16. Walk-in hours are from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The clinic accepts patients 12 years of age and older.

Cash, checks, credit card payments and most insurances are accepted. All testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) is confidential. No one is denied testing or treatment based on their ability to pay

“Nationwide and here in Erie County, we have seen an increase in sexually transmitted infections, specifically gonorrhea and chlamydia,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “Just as with any communicable disease, we identify new cases with testing, notify sexual partners of their risk through contact tracing, and treat to eliminate infection or reduce the chance of long-term health and fertility complications.” She continued, “Our clinics are here for those who need us.”

The county's Family Planning clinic will reopen on Mondays, Wednesday and Thursdays starting March 22 with hours from 8:30 AM- 3:30 PM. Staff will help those who don't have insurance in receiving low-cost or free family planning services, as well as in applying for the New York State Family Planning Benefit Program. All insurances are accepted and all county residents are seen and treated regardless of their ability to pay.

The ECDOH PrEP/PEP Clinic offers Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), which is a daily pill that, when taken as directed, can greatly reduce the risk of getting HIV. This clinic also provides Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP), a treatment that can be given within 72 hours of a potential exposure to HIV. Appointments for the ECDOH PrEP Clinic are strongly encouraged.

Each of the clinics also offers free condoms, free Narcan, free syringes, and a medication/needle disposal kiosk, no questions asked. 

For more information or to schedule an appointment at any of the clinics, call 858-7687.

Related Articles