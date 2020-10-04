ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County announced Friday that changes would be made to their testing protocol for COVID-19.

The epidemiology office will now prioritize COVID-19 testing for:

Symptomatic hospital and community healthcare workers (HCWs);

Symptomatic EMT, Fire, Police, and DOCCs personnel;

Symptomatic household and significant other contacts of hospital and community HCWs;

Symptomatic hospital and community medical facility staff; and

Symptomatic patients receiving dialysis or infusion therapy.

People who fall into these categories do not have to have a testing request sent by their heath care provider. They can call (716) 858-2929, and choose option 2 to initiate the testing process.

Erie County will be scheduling sample collection for individuals suspected to have COVID-19 at sites within Erie County for next week.

If you fall into these categories and are scheduled for testing, you will be given isolation information when your sample is taken, and you will receive your results by phone.

The county continues to urge anyone with a fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms of COVID-19 to contact their healthcare provider or physician for medical advice and instructions on how to manage their symptoms.

Kaleida Health is also expanding its testing capability to include other healthcare workers and first responders.

They say this testing includes testing Catholic Health and Veteran’s Hospital employees plus Buffalo Fire Department and Buffalo Police Department personnel as well paramedics/EMTs from AMR Ambulance, Twin City and volunteer fire/EMS companies. Those who are symptomatic or who believe they need to be tested should also call the Erie County Coronavirus Hotline, (716) 858-2929.

