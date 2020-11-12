Erie County has most deaths of any county in New York State over past 5 days

Erie County has seen more deaths than any other county, every day, for the past five days with 63.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York region continues to struggle with rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Particularly, Erie County has seen more deaths than any other county, every day, for the past five days.

On Thursday and Wednesday, 16 people died in the county each day. On Tuesday, 12 people died. Eight people died on Monday, and another 11 on Sunday.

That's 63 people in the last five days alone whose lives ended due to the virus. Each of those days, no singular county saw more deaths than Erie.

Erie County had the fourth highest number of people testing positive in the state on Thursday, at 733 positives. For context, the only counties higher than Erie were NYC, and Long Island's Suffolk and Nassau counties.