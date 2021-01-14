x
Erie County has lowest COVID-19 rolling average in Western New York

Erie County has the lowest rolling average of percent positive in Western New York at 6.4%. Chautauqua has the highest rate at 12.5%.
Credit: WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County has the lowest rolling average of percent positive in Western New York at 6.4%.

Erie County’s rolling average increased from 6.2% on Tuesday to 6.4% on Wednesday, but it remains down 17% from one week ago.  

Chautauqua has the highest rate of the eight counties at the western end of the state, at 12.5%. Allegany and Wyoming follow behind at 10.7% and 10.3% respectively.

Here's the eight counties ranked, highest to lowest rolling average, according to New York State data:

  1. Chautauqua 12.5%
  2. Allegany 10.7%
  3. Wyoming 10.3%
  4. Orleans 9.6%
  5. Niagara 9.1%
  6. Genesee 8.9%
  7. Cattaraugus 8.4%
  8. Erie 6.4%

