Erie County has lowest COVID-19 rolling average in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County has the lowest rolling average of percent positive in Western New York at 6.4%.
Erie County’s rolling average increased from 6.2% on Tuesday to 6.4% on Wednesday, but it remains down 17% from one week ago.
Chautauqua has the highest rate of the eight counties at the western end of the state, at 12.5%. Allegany and Wyoming follow behind at 10.7% and 10.3% respectively.
Here's the eight counties ranked, highest to lowest rolling average, according to New York State data:
- Chautauqua 12.5%
- Allegany 10.7%
- Wyoming 10.3%
- Orleans 9.6%
- Niagara 9.1%
- Genesee 8.9%
- Cattaraugus 8.4%
- Erie 6.4%