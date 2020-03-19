BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County announced two new cases Thursday afternoon, one was tested by the Public Health Lab and one by Quest Diagnostics. The county total is currently 29 positive cases

Overall, there were 523 Erie County residents tested, 29 have been positive, 179 - negative, 315 still need to be tested.

New public exposure locations:

March 7, Shamrock Run, South Buffalo

March 9, Spirit Airlines Flight F9N2500 Tampa to Buffalo

March 9, all day, Hamburg High School

March 11, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., Catalyst Fitness at 1402 French Road Cheektowaga

March 11, 6:15 p.m. to 10 p.m., North Collins Volunteer Fire Department in North Collins

March 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hotel Henry Wellness Event in Buffalo

March 12, 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Walmart Southwestern Blvd in Hamburg

March 12, 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Lowes on Southwestern Blvd in Hamburg

March 13, 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Aldi on Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda

March 14, no time listed, Premier Liquor, 3900 Maple, Amherst

March 14, 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., Tops Markets at 5274 Main Street in Amherst

March 16, 12:40 p.m. to 1 p.m., Tops Markets, 2351 Maple Road, Amherst

If you have been to any of these locations, you are advised to monitor your health for symptoms, you do not need to call the Erie County Department of Health.

As of March 18, there were 29 people in isolation, and 223 contacts in quarantine in Erie County.

The county is currently experiencing a shortage of testing supplies for COVID-19, specifically the nasal swabs needed to collect samples and the chemicals reagents used for testing.

The Erie County Department of Health is prioritizing monitoring for family and close contacts of positive cases, the elderly, people with chronic conditions, health care providers and people in medical facilities.

