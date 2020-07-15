Erie County Grand Juries scheduled to resume Monday

Selection process already underway as part of phased reopening of the state's court system.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Grand Jury testimony in criminal matters is scheduled to resume Monday, July 20 in Erie County.

District Attorney John Flynn said the juror selection process is already underway as part of the phased reopening for in-person court procedures.

The Office of Court Administration says staff and visitors entering the building will be required to wear a mask and undergo a temperature check and verbal screening.

If a person has a temperature of 100 degrees or higher or fails the verbal screening, they will not be allowed in the building.