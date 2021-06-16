Erie County Fair announces full capacity plans

The lifting of capacity limits also includes shows set to take place at the Grandstand, all thanks to updated guidance released Tuesday by New York State.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair announced Wednesday that its 12-day run will be at full capacity thanks to updated COVID-19 guidance released Tuesday by New York State.

The event will still adhere to the latest health and safety guidelines put forward by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The lifting of capacity limits also includes shows set to take place at the GUSTO Grandstand.

Tickets for grandstand events include admission to the fair the day of the show.

Admission tickets will be sold online starting at 9 a.m. on July 1. You will no longer need to buy a ticket for a specific day as tickets can be used for any one day of the fair.

The price this year is $13.50 and includes parking. Kids age 12 and under are free, but they will still need to have a reserved ticket. No tickets will be sold at the gate.

This year's fair in Hamburg runs from August 11 to August 22.