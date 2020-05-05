BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is expanding its COVID-19 testing to include anyone who believes that they may have been exposed to the virus.

In addition to the new criteria, anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 (fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, diarrhea, new loss of taste or smell) will also be tested.

Health officials say people not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms at the time they are tested would not be subjected to an isolation order. However, if the asymptomatic person is determined to be positive for COVID-19, that person will be subject to the isolation order.

If a person has COVID-19 symptoms at the time their test is taken, he or she will have to isolate until they get their results. If the person develops symptoms before they receive results, they should take steps to immediately isolate themselves from others in the household.

To get more information on the COVID-19 diagnostic testing process through the Erie County Department of Health, call (716) 858-2929.