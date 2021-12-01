Poloncarz on COVID-19 vaccine: 'We need more doses'

Erie County's Executive says ability to schedule appointments solely dependent on vaccine supply.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A visibly frustrated Mark Poloncarz is asking Erie County residents for patience as confusion continues over the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for those in the current eligible 1A and 1B categories.

"We need more doses," the county executive said. "We have the staff identified, we are ready."

Poloncarz is calling it a supply issue, not a logistics issue.

Poloncarz acknowledged Erie County and other counties around the state were 'thrown for a loop' when the state announced last Friday those in 1B, including teachers and those aged 75 and older, would become eligible for the vaccine starting Monday (January 11). The 1B category has now been expanded to include those aged 65 and older and those considered immunocompromised.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Poloncarz says the county currently has enough doses on hand to vaccinate those with appointments currently scheduled through the end of Wednesday. He said there is a chance, if more doses are not delivered, that appointments for Thursday and Friday may have to be cancelled. Yet, Poloncarz revealed, the state has directed the county to continue to schedule appointments even though the supply to fill those appointments is not guaranteed at this time.

Adding to the confusion, the county executive said for a time, the state's website listed the Erie County STD clinic as a vaccination site and the county phone number as a way to make an appointment. Poloncarz said both are incorrect. Appointments can only be made online.

Poloncarz said people just started showing up Monday at the STD clinic without appointments demanding to be vaccinated. As a result, security has now been added to the current POD (point of distribution) sites.

All appointments for those in 1B are now full through January 30. Additional appointments for those in 1A are being added for next week and those eligible will be able to sign up through a link on the Erie County Health Department website.