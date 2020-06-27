Erie County employees share concerns about going back to office

They say they've been more productive working from home and see no need to expose themselves to unnecessary health risks at the Rath Building in downtown Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some Erie County employees who have been ordered to go back to work at the Rath Building in downtown Buffalo on Monday.

They say they've been more productive working from home and see no need to expose themselves to unnecessary health risks.

The Civil Service Employees Association leadership, which represents thousands of county workers, says they have received many questions from their members about the work-space situation with the virus.

Local 815 President Denise Szymura says there was a meeting with county officials on Wednesday about safety issues, and they're still waiting for some answers.

But she stresses this will be a gradual return and they try to help their members resolve their concerns.

"We have heard that they are changing some of the return to work notices for people who work in Social Services," Szymura said. "They'll be phased in, but that's just what I'm hearing from employees. I have nothing official from the county"

Does that bother her that she didn't hear any feedback while representing union workers?

"I would say it's concerning," she said.

The county told 2 On Your Side again that they have been carefully cleaning and changing some work areas for safety.