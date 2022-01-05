Erie County DOH changes COVID-19 operations for Thursday due to lake effect snow

The vaccine clinic at Elma Meadows will be closed and the one scheduled for Buffalo Public School #43 has been canceled.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the Buffalo area prepares to get hit by lake effect snow on Wednesday night into Thursday, Erie County Department of Health is making adjustments to their COVID-19 operations for Thursday.

Testing will be by appointment only. People who are not able to make it to their appointments are encouraged to contact the COVID-19 Information Line at (716) 858-2929 to cancel and reschedule.

ECDOH is expanding its testing availability beginning Jan. 8 with weekend hours.

Two vaccine clinics will be closed on Thursday. The Elma Meadows clinic will be closed, people with scheduled appointments will be contacted and are encouraged to reschedule their appointment.

Additionally, the vaccine clinic for Buffalo Public School #42 has been canceled.

The SUNY ECC South vaccination clinic in Orchard Park will be open from 12-4 p.m.

The vaccine clinics at 490 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo and 5847 Transit Road, East Amherst will be open for their regular hours.

The ECDOH information line will be open 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.